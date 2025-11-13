Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist

$42.040.02
Kyiv

The competition for the position of head of the strategic state enterprise "Gas Transmission System Operator" has been officially suspended. As reported by the government, it will be resumed after an additional integrity check of its participants.

The Cabinet of Ministers has suspended the competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine" due to an NABU investigation into possible abuses at NNEGC "Energoatom", in which one of the finalists of the competition is involved. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The competition for the position of head of the strategic state enterprise "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine" has been officially suspended. This decision was made due to the publication of NABU investigation materials regarding possible abuses at NNEGC "Energoatom", in which one of the finalists of the competition is involved. Under such circumstances, continuing the competitive procedure is incompatible with the principles of transparency, integrity, and trust in the process.

- Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, the competition will be resumed after an additional integrity check of its participants.

Addition

In March 2023, Dmytro Lyppa headed the "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine". He was elected to the position based on the results of an open selection announced by the company's shareholder, JSC "MGU", and appointed with the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on March 17, 2023.

On February 12, Lyppa announced that he would leave his post after the end of the 2024/2025 heating season. He noted that he would continue to perform his duties until a successor is appointed.

The next day, the supervisory board announced a competition for the position of the company's general director.

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises in the state sector, in particular JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. And the SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols that law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Energoatom
Energy
Heating
Search
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine