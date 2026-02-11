$43.030.02
Commander-in-Chief of the Norwegian Armed Forces warned of the threat of Russian invasion to "protect nuclear facilities"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Norwegian Armed Forces, General Eirik Kristoffersen, warned of a possible Russian invasion of the country's northern territories. The goal could be to create a buffer zone to protect the nuclear arsenal on the Kola Peninsula.

Commander-in-Chief of the Norwegian Armed Forces warned of the threat of Russian invasion to "protect nuclear facilities"
Photo: Alamy

General Eirik Kristoffersen, Commander-in-Chief of the Norwegian Armed Forces, stated that Oslo cannot rule out a potential Russian ground invasion of the country's northern territories. According to him, such a scenario is possible not for the purpose of seizing new lands, but as part of Russia's plan to ensure the security of its own nuclear arsenal, concentrated near the Norwegian border. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

The main threat is related to the Kola Peninsula, where a significant part of Russia's nuclear forces is based, including submarines and intercontinental missiles.

Kristoffersen noted that these assets are the only factor that truly threatens the United States, and in the event of a conflict with NATO in other regions, Moscow may try to create a "buffer zone" on Norwegian territory. This is necessary for the aggressor to guarantee the possibility of launching a retaliatory nuclear strike.

Norway records increased risks of sabotage and cyberattacks against NATO and support for Ukraine - intelligence09.02.26, 20:02 • 4028 views

The general emphasized that although Russia currently does not have such goals regarding the conquest of Norway, as was the case with Ukraine, the scenario of seizing border areas remains relevant in the plans of the Russian General Staff.

We are not taking this issue off the agenda, because for Russia it remains an option to protect its second-strike capability

- emphasized the head of Norwegian defense.

In addition to the threat of a full-scale invasion, Kristoffersen pointed to the increasing activity of Russian sabotage groups and hybrid attacks in the polar regions.

Norwegian intelligence services predict increased Russian espionage in the Arctic - Reuters06.02.26, 16:10 • 3703 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
The Guardian
NATO
Norway
United States
Ukraine