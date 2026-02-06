$43.140.03
Exclusive
04:55 PM
Exclusive
04:00 PM
02:58 PM
02:54 PM
Exclusive
02:41 PM
12:09 PM
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM
February 6, 09:02 AM
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM
Exclusive
02:41 PM
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM
Norwegian intelligence services predict increased Russian espionage in the Arctic - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1850 views

Norwegian intelligence services expect increased Russian espionage in the Arctic and possible acts of sabotage. Russia denies involvement, while Norway has expelled Russian intelligence officers and closed ports.

Norwegian intelligence services predict increased Russian espionage in the Arctic - Reuters

Norwegian special services expect Russia to intensify espionage in Norway's Arctic this year, and Moscow may also commit acts of sabotage aimed at undermining Oslo's support for Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Russia itself denies any involvement in planning sabotage or attacks and dismisses such accusations as Western panic. At the same time, Norway, which is an ally of Ukraine and the largest supplier of pipeline gas in Europe, is seriously concerned.

Recently, the country's authorities expelled Russian intelligence officers operating under diplomatic cover and closed most of its ports to Russian ships. Meanwhile, Norwegian special services warn that Russians are increasingly trying to recruit Ukrainian refugees in Norway for intelligence gathering or sabotage, especially those who have family or property in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine.

Recall

The United States of America and Norway have officially confirmed the start of troop deployment to participate in one of NATO's largest training exercises in the High North. About 3,000 US Marines will undergo training in extreme winter conditions before the active phase of the maneuvers begins in March 2026.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World