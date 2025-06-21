Comfortable temperature and rains: weather forecast in Ukraine for June 21 21 June 2025

On Saturday, June 21, cool weather with short-term rains and thunderstorms is expected in Ukraine, mainly in the western and northern regions. The air temperature will range from +18°C to +25°C, with the highest indicators in the south. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, informs UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, the atmospheric front will bring unstable weather to the western regions (Volyn, Rivne, Lviv, Zakarpattia), where daytime rains with thunderstorms are possible. In the north, particularly in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, and Chernihiv regions, precipitation is expected in the morning and afternoon. The central and eastern regions will remain mostly dry, with variable cloudiness. In the south (Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson regions) it will be sunny, but short-term rains are possible in some places.

Daytime temperatures in the western and northern regions will be +18…+22°C, in the central and eastern regions – +21…+24°C, in the south – up to +23…+25°C.

Wind is north-westerly, 5-10 m/s, with gusts up to 12-15 m/s in thunderstorm zones.

In the Kyiv region and Kyiv today, it is cloudy with clearings. A light short-term rain is expected.

The wind will be north-westerly at a speed of 7-12 m/s.

The temperature in the region during the day is +16...+21 °C.

In Kyiv, during the day, it is expected to be about +20 °C.

Yoga and Atheist Solidarity Day: what else is celebrated today