Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
June 20, 04:46 PM • 20241 views
June 20, 04:46 PM
June 20, 01:11 PM • 62941 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 137575 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 131244 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 80181 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
June 20, 08:30 AM • 91777 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
June 20, 08:20 AM • 86674 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69389 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
June 20, 06:41 AM • 45969 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
June 20, 06:00 AM • 38601 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Comfortable temperature and rains: weather forecast in Ukraine for June 21 21 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 972 views

On Saturday, June 21, cool weather with short-term rains and thunderstorms is expected in Ukraine, mainly in the western and northern regions. Temperatures will range from +18°C to +25°C, with the highest values in the south.

Comfortable temperature and rains: weather forecast in Ukraine for June 21

On Saturday, June 21, cool weather with short-term rains and thunderstorms is expected in Ukraine, mainly in the western and northern regions. The air temperature will range from +18°C to +25°C, with the highest indicators in the south. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, informs UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, the atmospheric front will bring unstable weather to the western regions (Volyn, Rivne, Lviv, Zakarpattia), where daytime rains with thunderstorms are possible. In the north, particularly in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, and Chernihiv regions, precipitation is expected in the morning and afternoon. The central and eastern regions will remain mostly dry, with variable cloudiness. In the south (Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson regions) it will be sunny, but short-term rains are possible in some places.

Daytime temperatures in the western and northern regions will be +18…+22°C, in the central and eastern regions – +21…+24°C, in the south – up to +23…+25°C.

Wind is north-westerly, 5-10 m/s, with gusts up to 12-15 m/s in thunderstorm zones.

In the Kyiv region and Kyiv today, it is cloudy with clearings. A light short-term rain is expected.

The wind will be north-westerly at a speed of 7-12 m/s.

The temperature in the region during the day is +16...+21 °C.

In Kyiv, during the day, it is expected to be about +20 °C.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Lviv Oblast
Rivne Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv
