Cocaine distribution channel exposed in Kyiv region, with taxi driver couriers and show business clients

Law enforcement officers in Kyiv Oblast have exposed an organized group that was selling millions of hryvnias worth of cocaine every month. Couriers disguised deliveries as taxis, and their clients included show business representatives. During searches, drugs, money, and equipment were seized, and 16 participants were notified of suspicion. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the activities of an organized drug group that sold almost 3 kg of cocaine with a turnover of over UAH 17 million monthly were exposed and stopped. - the message says.

Participants accepted orders through closed Telegram chats, disguised deliveries as taxis, and according to the investigation, their clients included show business representatives.

The structure had a clear division of roles: organizer, coordinators, packers, couriers, and individuals who provided cover.

The organizer is a 40-year-old native of Kherson Oblast, previously convicted of drug trafficking. His closest assistant was a 39-year-old native of Russia.

In Kyiv and the region, they rented apartments for storing and packaging drugs. Cocaine was packed in wet wipes, after which it was handed over to courier-taxi drivers.

During 55 searches, the following were seized:

• over 2 kg of cocaine

• phones, laptops, scales, packaging materials

• bank cards and draft records

• almost UAH 1.5 million obtained from sales

16 members of the group have already been notified of suspicion - all of them are in custody.

The issue of seizing 12 premium-class cars belonging to the main members of the group is also being resolved.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Other participants in the scheme and supply channels are being identified. According to preliminary data, cocaine came from Latin America in transit through Western European countries.

