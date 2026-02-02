In Odesa, a man opened fire in a restaurant after demanding drugs - police

A shooting occurred in a restaurant in Odesa, a 41-year-old suspect was detained and notified of suspicion, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

The incident, which occurred early this week late in the evening in one of the restaurants on Fontanska Road, was reported to the police by the establishment's administrator. She stated that a visitor was behaving aggressively, had a pistol with him, and fired a shot from it.

Law enforcement officers established that that evening, a 41-year-old man from Dnipropetrovsk region, currently residing in Odesa, was relaxing with a friend in the aforementioned restaurant.

"In the midst of the gathering, being in a state of intoxication, he began to demand drugs from an 18-year-old waitress. When the girl reported that their establishment does not provide illegal services, the visitor became indignant, pulled out a pistol, and fired a shot into the floor next to the employee. Fortunately, she was not injured," the police said.

The police detained the offender in accordance with procedural rules. As material evidence, investigators seized a weapon from him, "which, presumably, is a device for firing rubber bullets, and at the scene – a spent cartridge case." Everything has been sent for examination.

The offender was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. For hooliganism, the man faces up to seven years in prison. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for him is currently being decided.

