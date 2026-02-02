In Odesa, a man opened fire in a restaurant after demanding drugs - police

$42.810.04
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
04:56 PM • 2790 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
03:28 PM • 11414 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 20679 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 34607 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 58876 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 74516 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 51268 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 50557 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 36406 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
Rubrics
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 26944 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 42439 views
OSCE Chairman arrives in Kyiv, announces visit to MoscowFebruary 2, 11:38 AM • 18138 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"VideoFebruary 2, 11:48 AM • 15288 views
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's deathPhoto12:47 PM • 12062 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favorite05:09 PM • 2370 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites03:28 PM • 11414 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 42731 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 27033 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 84445 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Clinton
Ukraine
United States
Village
Zakarpattia Oblast
Great Britain
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideo04:54 PM • 1990 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideo04:01 PM • 2684 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideo03:14 PM • 4128 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the Internet02:27 PM • 5008 views
"Potato Flood": Berlin organizes mass giveaway of free potatoes due to record harvest01:05 PM • 7750 views
Social network
Technology
Heating
Gold
The New York Times

In Odesa, a man opened fire in a restaurant after demanding drugs - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3284 views

A 41-year-old man from Dnipropetrovsk region is suspected of shooting in a restaurant on Fontanska Road in Odesa. He demanded drugs from a waitress, and after being refused, he shot at the floor next to her.

In Odesa, a man opened fire in a restaurant after demanding drugs - police

A shooting occurred in a restaurant in Odesa, a 41-year-old suspect was detained and notified of suspicion, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

The incident, which occurred early this week late in the evening in one of the restaurants on Fontanska Road, was reported to the police by the establishment's administrator. She stated that a visitor was behaving aggressively, had a pistol with him, and fired a shot from it.

Law enforcement officers established that that evening, a 41-year-old man from Dnipropetrovsk region, currently residing in Odesa, was relaxing with a friend in the aforementioned restaurant.

"In the midst of the gathering, being in a state of intoxication, he began to demand drugs from an 18-year-old waitress. When the girl reported that their establishment does not provide illegal services, the visitor became indignant, pulled out a pistol, and fired a shot into the floor next to the employee. Fortunately, she was not injured," the police said.

The police detained the offender in accordance with procedural rules. As material evidence, investigators seized a weapon from him, "which, presumably, is a device for firing rubber bullets, and at the scene – a spent cartridge case." Everything has been sent for examination.

The offender was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. For hooliganism, the man faces up to seven years in prison. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for him is currently being decided.

In Vinnytsia, a man shot at a notification group: law enforcement officers are searching for the shooter01.02.26, 12:33 • 6810 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesUNN-Odesa
