In Vinnytsia, a man shot at a notification group: law enforcement officers are searching for the shooter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

On February 1, in Vinnytsia, an unknown man fired several shots at a notification group and fled. There were no casualties, and the police are searching for the shooter.

In Vinnytsia, a man shot at a notification group: law enforcement officers are searching for the shooter

A shooting involving an unknown man occurred in Vinnytsia: he saw a notification group and shot at them. This was reported by the Vinnytsia Oblast police, according to UNN.

Details

On February 1, at approximately 10:40 AM, the police received a report of shots fired at the intersection of Malevych and Heroes of the National Guard streets. Measures are being taken to locate the shooter. It is known that an unknown man saw a notification group and fired several shots in their direction, after which he fled the scene. No one was injured

- the police post states.

Currently, an investigative and operational group is working at the scene. It is also known that police patrols are searching for the man.

Recall

Ivan Vyhivskyi commented for the first time on the murder of police officers in Cherkasy region on January 27. The perpetrator, a former serviceman, set an ambush and killed law enforcement officers.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
National Police of Ukraine
Cherkasy Oblast
Vinnytsia