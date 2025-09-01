Climbed onto the roof of an electric train to take a selfie: a man died in Kyiv, who had been electrocuted the day before

A man who was electrocuted yesterday died in Kyiv. The man climbed onto the roof of an electric train to take a selfie, writes UNN with reference to the Kyiv police.

The victim, a 24-year-old Kyiv resident, while at Darnytsia railway station, climbed onto the roof of an electric train and was taking a selfie when he was struck by high-voltage current. The man was hospitalized with numerous burns in serious condition, where he died today from the injuries he sustained. - reported the police.

It is noted that investigators of the Darnytsia police department entered information about this event into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder with an additional note "accident").

Kyiv police urge citizens not to resort to risky acts for fun. A moment of extreme or "likes" on social networks are not worth ending life prematurely. - the message says.

