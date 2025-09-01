Climbed onto the roof of an electric train to take a selfie: a man died in Kyiv, who had been electrocuted the day before

$41.320.06
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 74778 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 74067 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 61971 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 59556 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 51751 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaise
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Queen Camilla
Ukraine
Lviv
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th place
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
Climbed onto the roof of an electric train to take a selfie: a man died in Kyiv, who had been electrocuted the day before

A 24-year-old Kyiv resident died from a high-voltage electric shock received on the roof of an electric train at Darnytsia railway station. The man was taking a selfie when he was electrocuted.

Climbed onto the roof of an electric train to take a selfie: a man died in Kyiv, who had been electrocuted the day before

A man who was electrocuted yesterday died in Kyiv. The man climbed onto the roof of an electric train to take a selfie, writes UNN with reference to the Kyiv police.

The victim, a 24-year-old Kyiv resident, while at Darnytsia railway station, climbed onto the roof of an electric train and was taking a selfie when he was struck by high-voltage current. The man was hospitalized with numerous burns in serious condition, where he died today from the injuries he sustained.

- reported the police.

It is noted that investigators of the Darnytsia police department entered information about this event into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder with an additional note "accident").

Kyiv police urge citizens not to resort to risky acts for fun. A moment of extreme or "likes" on social networks are not worth ending life prematurely.

- the message says.

Addition

In the Kyiv region, the police are investigating the circumstances of an accident in which a child died after being shot by a neighbor's boy with a shotgun; a criminal proceeding has been opened.

A 27-year-old Ukrainian who came from Latvia died at a construction site in Ingolstadt, Germany. The man fell from a height of six meters along with a forklift, sustaining serious injuries.

