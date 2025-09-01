Climbed onto the roof of an electric train to take a selfie: a man died in Kyiv, who had been electrocuted the day before
Kyiv • UNN
A 24-year-old Kyiv resident died from a high-voltage electric shock received on the roof of an electric train at Darnytsia railway station. The man was taking a selfie when he was electrocuted.
A man who was electrocuted yesterday died in Kyiv. The man climbed onto the roof of an electric train to take a selfie, writes UNN with reference to the Kyiv police.
The victim, a 24-year-old Kyiv resident, while at Darnytsia railway station, climbed onto the roof of an electric train and was taking a selfie when he was struck by high-voltage current. The man was hospitalized with numerous burns in serious condition, where he died today from the injuries he sustained.
It is noted that investigators of the Darnytsia police department entered information about this event into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder with an additional note "accident").
Kyiv police urge citizens not to resort to risky acts for fun. A moment of extreme or "likes" on social networks are not worth ending life prematurely.
