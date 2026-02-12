Civilian casualties in Ukraine increased by 35% in 2025 - analysis

The year 2025 has become the deadliest for civilians in three years of full-scale war in Ukraine. This conclusion was reached by analysts from the Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT), who analyzed all confirmed cases of civilian deaths and injuries on both sides of the front. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

According to CIT, in 2025, 2,919 civilians died in Ukraine and Russia due to the war, and another 17,775 people were injured. Compared to 2024, the number of deaths increased by 12%, and the number of injured by more than 25%.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine confirmed that 2,514 civilians died and 12,142 were injured in Ukraine alone.

The largest number of civilians died in the first year of the war - according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, a conservative estimate of civilian casualties as of January 2, 2023, was 6,919 people.

In 2025, despite attempts at peaceful settlement, the intensity of attacks on civilian infrastructure increased.

CIT analysts note that 79% of those killed and injured in 2025 lived in territories controlled by Ukrainian authorities, and the number of civilian casualties in Ukraine increased by 35% compared to 2024.

In the occupied territories and in Russia, the number of killed and injured civilians, on the contrary, decreased by 6%. According to analysts, this difference indicates violations of the rules of war by Russia, and in some cases - war crimes.

CIT also drew attention to the growing role of drones. In 2025, UAV strikes led to the death of 1,376 people and the injury of another 10,089, which exceeds the losses from all other types of weapons combined. Compared to the previous year, the number of deaths from drone attacks almost tripled.

The bloodiest months were April, June, and July, when more than two thousand killed and injured were recorded monthly. In May, there was a temporary decrease in losses, which coincided with a brief ceasefire announced by Moscow for the May 9 celebrations.

The deadliest shelling of the year was the strike on Ternopil on November 19, during which 38 people died, including 8 children, another 92 were injured, and three are considered missing. Among other major episodes is the strike on Dnipro on June 24, when 21 people died and 319 were injured. - analysts said.

In the occupied territories, the largest number of victims was recorded in Donetsk and Kherson regions, but CIT considers the data incomplete. In Russia, the most difficult situation was observed in the Belgorod region, where 134 people died, many residents of border regions become victims of small drone attacks.

According to CIT, if current trends continue - an increase in the use of UAVs and massive shelling - the number of civilian casualties in 2026 may continue to grow.

