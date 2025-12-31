In 2025, there were only 4 days without missile attacks and Shaheds

Throughout 2025, Ukraine was not subjected to missile and Shahed attacks for only 4 days, UNN writes with reference to UA War Infographics.

"We survived only 4 days of 2025 without Shahed and missile attacks. A terrible year. We wish the next one to be better," the post says.

That is, Ukraine was subjected to enemy air attacks for 361 days.

According to United 24, air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine at least 19,033 times. Throughout 2025, Russia launched more than 60,000 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine. The enemy also used about 2,400 missiles of various types and more than 100,000 drones.