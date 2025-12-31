In 2025, there were only 4 days without missile attacks and Shaheds

$42.390.17
Exclusive
08:23 PM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
06:52 PM
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
04:58 PM
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
03:45 PM
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealed
December 31, 11:49 AM
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste
December 31, 12:27 PM
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FT
December 31, 12:49 PM
"He's an idiot": Trump sharply criticized Kellogg when the latter called Zelenskyy a "courageous leader"
December 31, 12:55 PM
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
04:46 PM
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
04:46 PM
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen
December 30, 11:23 AM
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex
December 30, 10:14 AM
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who last
December 30, 09:46 AM
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years together
03:46 PM
In 2025, there were only 4 days without missile attacks and Shaheds

Kyiv • UNN

 Kyiv • UNN

Ukraine was under enemy air attack for almost the entire year 2025

In 2025, there were only 4 days without missile attacks and Shaheds

Throughout 2025, Ukraine was not subjected to missile and Shahed attacks for only 4 days, UNN writes with reference to UA War Infographics.

"We survived only 4 days of 2025 without Shahed and missile attacks. A terrible year. We wish the next one to be better," the post says.

That is, Ukraine was subjected to enemy air attacks for 361 days.

According to United 24, air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine at least 19,033 times. Throughout 2025, Russia launched more than 60,000 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine. The enemy also used about 2,400 missiles of various types and more than 100,000 drones.

Yevhen Tsarenko

War in Ukraine
New Year
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
United24
Ukraine