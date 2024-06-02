Chinese probe successfully lands on the Far Side Of The Moon

China's Chang'e-6 lunar lander successfully landed on the far side of the Moon on Sunday morning Beijing time. The mission was launched in early May to collect lunar samples from the far side of the Earth's satellite. Writes UNN with reference to the Space Agency of the people's Republic of China.

According to the Chinese government, an unmanned spacecraft landed on the far side of the moon for the first time. The module of the space probe, named after the Chinese moon goddess Chang'e-6, "successfully" landed on the surface. The purpose of the expedition is to explore the surface and collect samples. This should be a step forward for China, which intends to catch up with the United States.

It should be noted that this landing marks the second time that the mission has successfully reached the far side of the Moon. China first accomplished this historic feat in 2019 with its Chang'e-4 probe.

The samples collected by the Chang'e-6 Lander are expected to provide key clues about the origin and evolution of the moon, Earth, and solar system.

Chinese media report that Chang'e - 6 touched down on an impact crater known as the Apollo Basin, which is located in the extensive South Pole-Aitken Basin with a diameter of approximately 2,500 kilometers. it is now expected to use a drill and mechanical arm to collect up to 2 kilograms of lunar dust and rocks from the crater basin formed about 4 billion years ago.

