The Nova-C class lunar module Athena will land on the Moon on March 6 to establish the first Nokia cellular network. The mission is part of NASA's CLPS program and includes the collection of lunar samples and scientific research.
Intuitive Machines' Athena lunar lander has successfully launched on a Falcon 9 rocket. The device will land on the Moon on March 6 and test the soil near the South Pole.
NASA has confirmed that the asteroid 2024 YR4 does not threaten the Earth in the next 100 years. There is only a 1.7% chance of its collision with the Moon, and in March, the object will be studied by the James Webb Telescope.
NASA has postponed the manned Artemis - 3 mission to land on the moon until mid-2027 due to technical problems. The reason for the transfer was difficulties with the spacecraft's heat shield.
The Italian fashion house Prada and the startup Axiom Space have shown the design of the AxEMU spacesuit for NASA's Artemis 3 mission to the Moon in 2026. The suit will have a white outer layer to protect against high temperatures and lunar dust.
Sierra Space has created the world's first automated device for extracting oxygen from lunar soil. The technology uses a carbothermal process and can operate in extreme lunar surface conditions.
A new study suggests that the Earth was once surrounded by a ring of space debris similar to that of Saturn. This could have caused a surge in meteorite impacts and affected the planet's climate.
Tonight is the first of four autumn supermoons. The moon will be 8% bigger and 15% brighter than usual, best seen near the horizon.
Analysis of lunar samples has revealed that the largest crater on the Moon formed 4. 338 billion years ago. This discovery sheds light on the history of the Moon and the early cosmic environment around the Earth.
Asteroid Apophis with a diameter of 340-375 meters will pass 32,000 km from Earth in 2029. NASA and ESA plan to send spacecraft to study this rare event.
Today, on July 20, all space enthusiasts can join the celebration of International Moon Day. It was on July 20, 1969, that American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin first set foot on the surface of the Earth's satellite.
Scientists have discovered a 100-meter-deep cave on the moon that could potentially be an ideal place for a habitable base on Earth's satellite.
The plane of former Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders crashed in Puget Sound Bay near Orcas Island, Washington.
China's Chang'e-6 lunar lander successfully landed on the far side of the Moon to collect lunar samples, marking China's second historic achievement.
NASA's Flexible Levitation on Track (FLOAT) project, which aims to create the first lunar rail system using magnetic robots to transport cargo on the Moon with minimal dust wear, has moved to the second phase of the Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program.
The first manned test flight of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station is postponed again due to a technical problem with the oxygen valve on the Atlas V rocket.
Today, on May 7, people who love space and are fascinated by the mysterious world of celestial bodies can join the International Planetarium Day. The date of the celebration was chosen in honor of the fact that on May 7, 1924, the first planetarium in the modern sense of the word in Munich started its work on a permanent basis.
China has launched the Chang'e-6 probe to return rock and soil samples from the ancient South Pole-Aitken basin on the far side of the Moon, the first such mission in the world.
NASA is abandoning its existing $11 billion plan to collect and return soil samples from Mars by 2040 due to high costs and delays. The US National Aerospace Agency is looking for new innovative and cheaper approaches.
The White House has instructed NASA to establish a single time standard called Coordinated Lunar Time (CLT) for the Moon and other celestial bodies by 2026 to provide an accurate time reference for lunar missions amid growing activity in lunar exploration.
The United States landed the first spacecraft on the moon in 50 years, and during the descent, the Odyssey spacecraft experienced navigation problems that required 11 hours of engineer work to resolve.
SpaceX has launched the first private lunar rover called Odysseus, built by Intuitive Machines, which is scheduled to land on the moon on February 22.