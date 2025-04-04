$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15846 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28962 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64908 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213987 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122707 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391969 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310837 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213766 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244233 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255111 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22913 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45477 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131940 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14964 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14250 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131995 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213987 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391969 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254393 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310837 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3154 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14290 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45522 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72124 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57212 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

The lunar module Athena will today establish the first cellular network on the Moon.

The Nova-C class lunar module Athena will land on the Moon on March 6 to establish the first Nokia cellular network. The mission is part of NASA's CLPS program and includes the collection of lunar samples and scientific research.

Technologies • March 6, 09:12 AM • 14222 views

Athena launched to the Moon: a new module from SpaceX with an innovative communication station

Intuitive Machines' Athena lunar lander has successfully launched on a Falcon 9 rocket. The device will land on the Moon on March 6 and test the soil near the South Pole.

News of the World • February 27, 08:00 AM • 30625 views

Does asteroid 2024 YR4 threaten the Earth: final calculations

NASA has confirmed that the asteroid 2024 YR4 does not threaten the Earth in the next 100 years. There is only a 1.7% chance of its collision with the Moon, and in March, the object will be studied by the James Webb Telescope.

News of the World • February 25, 09:44 AM • 29757 views

"It should happen no earlier than mid-2027": NASA announces a new postponement of the flight to the Moon

NASA has postponed the manned Artemis - 3 mission to land on the moon until mid-2027 due to technical problems. The reason for the transfer was difficulties with the spacecraft's heat shield.

Technologies • December 6, 01:24 PM • 17320 views

Prada and Axiom Space presented a spacesuit for a mission to the Moon

The Italian fashion house Prada and the startup Axiom Space have shown the design of the AxEMU spacesuit for NASA's Artemis 3 mission to the Moon in 2026. The suit will have a white outer layer to protect against high temperatures and lunar dust.

Culture • October 17, 07:27 AM • 14879 views

Scientists have developed the world's first device for automated oxygen production on the Moon

Sierra Space has created the world's first automated device for extracting oxygen from lunar soil. The technology uses a carbothermal process and can operate in extreme lunar surface conditions.

News of the World • September 19, 02:15 AM • 19517 views

Earth once had a ring like Saturn - research

A new study suggests that the Earth was once surrounded by a ring of space debris similar to that of Saturn. This could have caused a surge in meteorite impacts and affected the planet's climate.

News of the World • September 18, 11:15 PM • 134939 views

First supermoon of the year: a rare phenomenon can be observed tonight

Tonight is the first of four autumn supermoons. The moon will be 8% bigger and 15% brighter than usual, best seen near the horizon.

News of the World • August 18, 07:58 PM • 21804 views

NASA mission samples allowed to recognize a crucial event in the history of the Moon

Analysis of lunar samples has revealed that the largest crater on the Moon formed 4. 338 billion years ago. This discovery sheds light on the history of the Moon and the early cosmic environment around the Earth.

News of the World • July 25, 05:00 PM • 21258 views

Asteroid with a diameter of more than 340 meters is approaching the Earth - NASA

Asteroid Apophis with a diameter of 340-375 meters will pass 32,000 km from Earth in 2029. NASA and ESA plan to send spacecraft to study this rare event.

Technologies • July 23, 01:16 PM • 14174 views

July 20: International Moon Day, World Chess Day

Today, on July 20, all space enthusiasts can join the celebration of International Moon Day. It was on July 20, 1969, that American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin first set foot on the surface of the Earth's satellite.

UNN Lite • July 20, 03:07 AM • 105163 views

A cave has been discovered on the Moon. Scientists hope that astronauts will one day live in it

Scientists have discovered a 100-meter-deep cave on the moon that could potentially be an ideal place for a habitable base on Earth's satellite.

News of the World • July 16, 02:40 PM • 16485 views

In the United States, a plane with an Apollo 8 astronaut that flew around the Moon crashed

The plane of former Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders crashed in Puget Sound Bay near Orcas Island, Washington.

News of the World • June 8, 01:51 AM • 107845 views

Chinese probe successfully lands on the Far Side Of The Moon

China's Chang'e-6 lunar lander successfully landed on the far side of the Moon to collect lunar samples, marking China's second historic achievement.

News of the World • June 2, 11:00 AM • 32466 views

NASA plans to build railroad tracks on the Moon

NASA's Flexible Levitation on Track (FLOAT) project, which aims to create the first lunar rail system using magnetic robots to transport cargo on the Moon with minimal dust wear, has moved to the second phase of the Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program.

News of the World • May 15, 06:24 PM • 69492 views

First manned test flight of Boeing spacecraft postponed again due to technical problems

The first manned test flight of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station is postponed again due to a technical problem with the oxygen valve on the Atlas V rocket.

News of the World • May 7, 06:56 AM • 18999 views

May 7: International Planetarium Day, Cake Day

Today, on May 7, people who love space and are fascinated by the mysterious world of celestial bodies can join the International Planetarium Day. The date of the celebration was chosen in honor of the fact that on May 7, 1924, the first planetarium in the modern sense of the word in Munich started its work on a permanent basis.

UNN Lite • May 7, 03:03 AM • 123710 views

China launches historic mission to retrieve samples from the back of the Moon

China has launched the Chang'e-6 probe to return rock and soil samples from the ancient South Pole-Aitken basin on the far side of the Moon, the first such mission in the world.

News of the World • May 3, 01:06 PM • 21125 views

Project to find life on Mars is too expensive, new ideas are needed - NASA

NASA is abandoning its existing $11 billion plan to collect and return soil samples from Mars by 2040 due to high costs and delays. The US National Aerospace Agency is looking for new innovative and cheaper approaches.

Technologies • April 16, 05:17 PM • 23266 views

White House instructs NASA to create a time standard for the Moon

The White House has instructed NASA to establish a single time standard called Coordinated Lunar Time (CLT) for the Moon and other celestial bodies by 2026 to provide an accurate time reference for lunar missions amid growing activity in lunar exploration.

Politics • April 3, 03:35 AM • 30535 views

American spacecraft lands on the Moon for the first time in 50 years

The United States landed the first spacecraft on the moon in 50 years, and during the descent, the Odyssey spacecraft experienced navigation problems that required 11 hours of engineer work to resolve.

News of the World • February 23, 04:35 AM • 121579 views

SpaceX launches private lunar lander

SpaceX has launched the first private lunar rover called Odysseus, built by Intuitive Machines, which is scheduled to land on the moon on February 22.

News of the World • February 16, 08:34 AM • 29678 views