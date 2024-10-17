Prada and Axiom Space presented a spacesuit for a mission to the Moon
Kyiv • UNN
The Italian fashion house Prada and the startup Axiom Space have shown the design of the AxEMU spacesuit for NASA's Artemis 3 mission to the Moon in 2026. The suit will have a white outer layer to protect against high temperatures and lunar dust.
unveiled on Wednesday the design of a spacesuit that is expected to be used for NASA's Artemis 3 mission to the moon, scheduled for 2026, UNN reports citing Axiom Space.
Details
"At the International Astronautical Congress in Milan, Italy, Axiom Space and Prada unveiled for the first time on Wednesday the flight design of the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit that will be used for NASA's Artemis III mission," the statement said.
The design of the outer layer and the work on the materials were done jointly.
"Our elite teams have redefined spacesuit development by breaking new ground on innovative solutions and taking a modern approach to design for AxEMU," said Matt Ondler, president of Axiom Space. - "We broke the mold. The Axiom Space-Prada partnership has established a new model for cross-industry collaboration, further expanding the possibilities of commercial space.
As noted, the spacesuit to be worn on the lunar surface will be made of white material that reflects heat and protects astronauts from extremely high temperatures and lunar dust.
"Prada's experience has allowed advanced technologies and innovative sewing methods to bridge the gap between highly engineered functionality and an aesthetically pleasing white outer layer, providing astronauts with an increased level of comfort and improved material performance," the statement said.