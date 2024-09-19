Scientists have developed the world's first device for automated oxygen production on the Moon

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 110772 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114391 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 185686 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147148 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148866 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141179 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 191598 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112259 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181150 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104925 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 49583 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 34244 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 76819 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 51151 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 47225 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 185667 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 191588 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181141 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208230 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196772 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146771 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146268 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150620 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141709 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158307 views
Actual
Scientists have developed the world's first device for automated oxygen production on the Moon

Scientists have developed the world's first device for automated oxygen production on the Moon

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19509 views

Sierra Space has created the world's first automated device for extracting oxygen from lunar soil. The technology uses a carbothermal process and can operate in extreme lunar surface conditions.

Sierra Space has demonstrated a breakthrough in space technology by developing the world's first automated device for extracting oxygen from lunar soil. This is reported by Interesting Engineering, according to UNN.

The technology, which utilizes a carbothermal process, has been tested in conditions as close as possible to the real lunar environment. This process allows for the extraction of oxygen by heating the regolith to ultra-high temperatures, which results in the release of oxygen from the minerals present in the soil,

- the statement said.

Details

The system's architecture provides for automatic regolith injection, oxygen extraction, and removal of the processed material, which makes it fully autonomous. A key aspect of this technology is the ability to operate in extreme lunar surface conditions, including temperatures ranging from -45°C to +1800°C, which is important for long-term lunar missions.

A cave has been discovered on the Moon. Scientists hope that astronauts will one day live in it16.07.24, 17:40 • 16468 views

It is noted that the technology has the potential to become the basis for future lunar infrastructure, providing not only vital oxygen for breathing, but also fuel for space missions, which will significantly reduce dependence on supplies from Earth. In addition, the extracted oxygen can be used in jet engines, which reduces the cost of future expeditions, in particular to Mars. This discovery also contributes to the development of a commercial lunar economy, allowing the use of local resources to sustain human life in space for a long time.

It is also noted that Sierra Space is actively collaborating with DARPA in research for the 10-year Lunar Architecture Development Program (LunA-10), which aims to create a full-fledged infrastructure for oxygen production, energy storage and life support on the Moon. This discovery is only the beginning of a long journey to ensure a sustainable human presence on our planet's satellite.

NASA plans to build railroad tracks on the Moon15.05.24, 21:24 • 69472 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
marsMars
nasaNASA
misiatsMonth

Contact us about advertising