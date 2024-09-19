Scientists have developed the world's first device for automated oxygen production on the Moon

Sierra Space has demonstrated a breakthrough in space technology by developing the world's first automated device for extracting oxygen from lunar soil. This is reported by Interesting Engineering, according to UNN.

The technology, which utilizes a carbothermal process, has been tested in conditions as close as possible to the real lunar environment. This process allows for the extraction of oxygen by heating the regolith to ultra-high temperatures, which results in the release of oxygen from the minerals present in the soil, - the statement said.

Details

The system's architecture provides for automatic regolith injection, oxygen extraction, and removal of the processed material, which makes it fully autonomous. A key aspect of this technology is the ability to operate in extreme lunar surface conditions, including temperatures ranging from -45°C to +1800°C, which is important for long-term lunar missions.

A cave has been discovered on the Moon. Scientists hope that astronauts will one day live in it

It is noted that the technology has the potential to become the basis for future lunar infrastructure, providing not only vital oxygen for breathing, but also fuel for space missions, which will significantly reduce dependence on supplies from Earth. In addition, the extracted oxygen can be used in jet engines, which reduces the cost of future expeditions, in particular to Mars. This discovery also contributes to the development of a commercial lunar economy, allowing the use of local resources to sustain human life in space for a long time.

It is also noted that Sierra Space is actively collaborating with DARPA in research for the 10-year Lunar Architecture Development Program (LunA-10), which aims to create a full-fledged infrastructure for oxygen production, energy storage and life support on the Moon. This discovery is only the beginning of a long journey to ensure a sustainable human presence on our planet's satellite.

NASA plans to build railroad tracks on the Moon