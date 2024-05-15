NASA plans to build railroad tracks on the Moon

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76351 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106116 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149036 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153178 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249735 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173964 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165231 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148300 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225564 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113047 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 31925 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41195 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35315 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59678 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53719 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249735 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225564 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211719 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237473 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224306 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 76351 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53719 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59678 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112786 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113691 views
NASA plans to build railroad tracks on the Moon

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 69475 views

NASA's Flexible Levitation on Track (FLOAT) project, which aims to create the first lunar rail system using magnetic robots to transport cargo on the Moon with minimal dust wear, has moved to the second phase of the Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program.

NASA's Flexible Levitation on Track (FLOAT) project, which envisages the creation of the first lunar rail system, has entered the second phase of the Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program. The project plans to use magnetic robots to transport goods on the Moon with minimal wear and tear from dust. Writes UNN with reference to Space.

A project called Flexible Levitation on Track (FLOAT) has successfully advanced to the second phase of NASA's Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program, which develops ideas that sound like science fiction for further space exploration.

According to the agency, the FLOAT project has the potential to transport materials across the lunar surface as early as the 2030s.

We want to build the first lunar railway system that will provide reliable, autonomous and efficient transportation of payloads on the Moon

- says project leader Ethan Schaller, a robotic engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

According to him, a robust robotic transportation system with a long service life will be crucial for the day-to-day operations of a sustainable lunar base in the 2030s.

According to NASA's plan, the FLOAT project involves the use of magnetic robots that will levitate over a special three-layer film track to reduce wear and tear from lunar dust.

These robots house trolleys that can travel at about 1 mile per hour (1.61 km/h) and are capable of transporting up to 100 tons (90 metric tons) of material daily to and from NASA's future lunar base.

As part of the Artemis mission scheduled for 2026, NASA intends to return astronauts to the Moon and subsequently create a permanent base to support further space exploration.

Recall

NASA has successfully deployed an 80-square-meter solar sail system in space using RocketLab's Electron rocket, which could be seen from Earth as brightly as the star Sirius.

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the WorldTechnologies
earthEarth
nasaNASA
misiatsMonth

