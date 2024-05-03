China launches historic mission to retrieve samples from the back of the Moon

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89217 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109122 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151887 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155809 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251709 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174482 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165694 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226619 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37164 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71412 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39360 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32700 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65238 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251709 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226619 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212592 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238306 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225046 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89217 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65238 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71412 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113197 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114082 views
Actual
China launches historic mission to retrieve samples from the back of the Moon

China launches historic mission to retrieve samples from the back of the Moon

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21103 views

China has launched the Chang'e-6 probe to return rock and soil samples from the ancient South Pole-Aitken basin on the far side of the Moon, the first such mission in the world.

China on Friday launched an unmanned spacecraft on a nearly two-month mission to deliver rocks and soil from the back of the moon, becoming the first country to make such an ambitious attempt, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

The Long March-5, China's largest rocket, lifted off at 17:27 Beijing time (09:27 GMT) from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on the southern island of Hainan with the Chang'e-6 probe weighing more than 8 tons.

Chang'e-6 is tasked with landing in the South Pole - Aitken basin on the back side of the Moon, which is permanently rotated away from Earth, after which it will retrieve and is expected to return samples.

The launch marks another milestone in China's lunar and space exploration program.

"It's a bit of a mystery to us how China has managed to develop such an ambitious and successful program in such a short time," said Pierre-Yves Meslin, a French researcher working on one of the scientific tasks of the Chang'e-6 mission.

The launch was attended by scientists, diplomats, and representatives of space agencies from France, Italy, Pakistan, and the European Space Agency, all of which carry payloads for lunar exploration on board Chang'e-6.

However, according to Ge Ping, deputy director of the Lunar and Space Exploration Program of the China National Space Administration (CNSA), no American organization has applied for a payload space.

US law prohibits any cooperation between the US space agency NASA and China.

After the probe separates from the rocket, it will take four to five days to reach the lunar orbit. In early June, it is expected to land a few weeks later.

Once on the Moon, the probe will spend two days digging up 2 kilograms of samples before returning to Earth, where it is expected to land in Inner Mongolia.

The probe window for collecting samples on the far side is 14 hours, compared to 21 hours for the near side.

Ge said that the scientific value of Chang'e-6 lies in the geological age of the South Pole - Aitken Basin, which his team estimates to be about 4 billion years old, much older than samples previously brought back by the Soviet Union and the United States, which were about 3 billion years old, as well as the 2 billion year old samples from Chang'e-5.

In addition to discovering new information about the closest celestial body to Earth, Chang'e-6 is part of a long-term project to establish a permanent research station on the Moon: The International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), led by China and Russia.

The construction of such a station will become an outpost for China and its partners in deep space exploration.

"We know that the Moon may have resources that could be useful in the future, so the European Space Agency, NASA, the Chinese agency and others around the world are going to the Moon," said James Carpenter, head of ESA's Lunar Science Office.

"Part of the rationale is understanding these resources," Carpenter said.

Wu Weiren, chief designer of China's lunar exploration project, speaking at the China Space Conference 2024 last month, said that the "basic model" of the ILRS will be built by 2035.

AddendumAddendum

In 2018, Chang'e-4 made China's first unmanned landing on the Moon, also on the reverse side. In 2020, Chang'e-5 became the first time humans have obtained lunar samples in 44 years, and Chang'e-6 could make China the first country to obtain samples from the "hidden" side of the Moon.

The samples brought back by Chang'e-5 allowed Chinese scientists to discover new details about the Moon, including a more precise date for the time period of volcanic activity on the Moon, as well as a new mineral.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
earthEarth
reutersReuters
nasaNASA
franceFrance
italyItaly
misiatsMonth
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
pakistanPakistan

Contact us about advertising