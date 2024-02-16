ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101116 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127599 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129108 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170656 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168852 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274726 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177698 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166987 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148707 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243612 views

SpaceX launches private lunar lander

SpaceX launches private lunar lander

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29610 views

SpaceX has launched the first private lunar rover called Odysseus, built by Intuitive Machines, which is scheduled to land on the moon on February 22.

On Thursday, February 15, Elon Musk's SpaceX company sent the Odysseus lander to the moon. It was built by the private American company Intuitive Machines. This was reported by Futurism, according to UNN.

Details

A Falcon 9 rocket with Odysseus on board was launched from the Cape Canaveral Spaceport in Florida.

The vehicle is scheduled to land near the Moon's south pole on February 22. If successful, the Odysseus lander will become both the first private lunar lander in history to safely land on the lunar surface and the first American spacecraft to land on the lunar surface since the Apollo 17 mission in late 1972.

The total weight of the lander is 675 kg. Odysseus carries 12 cargoes. Six of them, including a laser reflector and radio instruments, are owned by NASA. The rest belong to various private customers.

AddendumAddendum

Early last month, another company, the Pittsburgh-based startup Astrobotic, attempted to launch its own lunar lander with NASA funding. However, instead of landing successfully, Astrobotic's Peregrine spacecraft suffered a "critical" injury, flew into Earth orbit, and eventually burned up in our atmosphere.

The failed Astrobotic launch was not the first to fail. As The Economist explains, only two of the five landers, both private and public, that attempted to launch last year landed.

Recall

SpaceX launched four astronauts to the ISS as part of the Axiom Space 3 (Ax-3) mission. The crew will join seven other astronauts already on the station and will conduct about 30 scientific experiments over the course of two weeks.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
the-economistThe Economist
earthEarth
spacexSpaceX
nasaNASA
elon-muskElon Musk
falcon-9Falcon 9
misiatsMonth
united-statesUnited States
floridaFlorida

Contact us about advertising