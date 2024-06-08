In the United States, a plane with an Apollo 8 astronaut that flew around the Moon crashed

The plane of former American astronaut William Anders crashed near the San Juan Islands in Washington state, reports FOX 13 Seattle, reports UNN. Anders was a member of the crew of Apollo 8, the first manned spacecraft to fly around the Moon.

The Air Force T-34 Mentor plane crashed on Friday, it belonged to a 90-year-old astronaut. Anders was driving it when it crashed.

The plane crashed into Puget Sound Bay near Orcas Island, then sank.

The first Earthlings to fly to the Moon were James Lovell, William Anders and Frank Bormann. Their Apollo 8 spacecraft did not land on the surface of the Earth's satellite, but circled it several times and returned to Earth. This happened in 1968.

The Apollo program ended in December 1972. In total, 12 Earthlings visited the surface of another space object. In total, they traveled 35 km on the Moon.