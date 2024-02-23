American spacecraft lands on the Moon for the first time in 50 years

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 28732 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 104597 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 67526 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 268299 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 229367 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 189893 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229923 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251330 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157317 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372085 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 84856 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 106884 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 72702 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 65500 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 39734 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 40014 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 104638 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 268341 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 210827 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 229409 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 19199 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 27428 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 27432 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 65691 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 72897 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

American spacecraft lands on the Moon for the first time in 50 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 121579 views

The United States landed the first spacecraft on the moon in 50 years, and during the descent, the Odyssey spacecraft experienced navigation problems that required 11 hours of engineer work to resolve.

American spacecraft lands on the Moon for the first time in 50 years

For the first time in 50 years, the United States landed on the moon.

This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The United States makes the first landing on the moon in half a century.

A spacecraft called Odyssey, developed and operated by Intuitive Machines from Texas, has landed near the south pole of the Moon.

During the final stage of the descent, there were difficulties with the ship's autonomous navigation system, which required engineers on the ground to use an untested workaround for 11 hours.

The period of radio communication loss after the landing also caused some turbulence, but the team was able to restore communication.

19.11.22, 10:37 • 789004 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the WorldTechnologies
Reuters
Texas
Month
United States
