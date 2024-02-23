American spacecraft lands on the Moon for the first time in 50 years

For the first time in 50 years, the United States landed on the moon.

This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The United States makes the first landing on the moon in half a century.

A spacecraft called Odyssey, developed and operated by Intuitive Machines from Texas, has landed near the south pole of the Moon.

During the final stage of the descent, there were difficulties with the ship's autonomous navigation system, which required engineers on the ground to use an untested workaround for 11 hours.

The period of radio communication loss after the landing also caused some turbulence, but the team was able to restore communication.