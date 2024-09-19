Earth once had a ring like Saturn - research

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 105488 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110603 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 178959 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143859 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146824 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140408 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188126 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112201 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178024 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104814 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 34769 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 92334 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat
February 28, 07:40 PM • 62422 views

February 28, 07:40 PM • 62422 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times
February 28, 08:14 PM • 35334 views

February 28, 08:14 PM • 35334 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 53554 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 178959 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 178959 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188126 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188126 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178024 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205254 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 194000 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194000 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 145162 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145162 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144819 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149279 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 140502 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140502 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157175 views
Earth once had a ring like Saturn - research

Earth once had a ring like Saturn - research

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 134906 views

A new study suggests that the Earth was once surrounded by a ring of space debris similar to that of Saturn. This could have caused a surge in meteorite impacts and affected the planet's climate.

A new study suggests that about 466 million years ago, the Earth could have been surrounded by a giant ring of space debris similar to that of Saturn. This is reported by Earth and Planetary Science Letters, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that scientists have studied 21 asteroid craters from the period of the "Ordovician impact peak" 466 million years ago and noticed that they were strangely located in a narrow strip of the Earth close to the equator. And this is despite the fact that more than 70% of the planet's continental crust was outside this region at the time.

Asteroids reportedly usually fall in random locations, so the impact craters are distributed evenly, as seen on the Moon and Mars.

Researchers suggest that the impact pattern near the equator was formed after a large asteroid collided with the Earth millions of years ago.

Scientists theorize that this giant asteroid broke up due to tidal forces and formed a ring of debris around our planet, similar to the rings around Saturn.

Over millions of years, material from this ring gradually fell to Earth, creating the surge of meteorite impacts observed in the geologic record,

- explained the author of the study, Andy Tomkins from Monash University in Australia.

The researchers also say that layers in the sedimentary rocks from this period contain an extraordinary amount of meteorite debris. They suggest that such a ring could have cast a shadow over the Earth with "potential climate consequences.

By blocking sunlight, the ring may have contributed to a significant global cooling known as the Hirnant Glacier, recognized as one of the coldest periods in the last 500 million years.

Scientists discover magnetic envelope around Jupiter: evidence based on data from Voyager 2, which visited Jupiter 45 years ago10.01.24, 18:37 • 31355 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldUNN Lite
earthEarth
marsMars
misiatsMonth

