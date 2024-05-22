NASA again postponed the debut manned flight of Boeing's Starliner

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76331 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106114 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149035 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153177 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249731 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173964 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165231 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148300 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225562 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113047 views

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 31901 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41173 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35283 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59655 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53694 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249731 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225562 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211717 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:13 PM • 237471 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224305 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 76331 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53694 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59655 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112785 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113689 views
NASA again postponed the debut manned flight of Boeing's Starliner

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17964 views

NASA has postponed the debut manned flight of the Boeing Starliner capsule due to a helium leak in the spacecraft's propulsion system, and the next possible launch date is still being discussed.

NASA again delayed Boeing's debut crewed flight of its Starliner capsule on Tuesday so engineers can spend more time evaluating a helium leak in the spacecraft's propulsion system, the agency said in a statement, UNN writes, citing Reuters.

Details

The launch, previously scheduled for May 25, has now been suspended, and the next possible launch date is being discussed, the statement said.

"The team met for a meeting two days in a row, evaluating the flight rationale, system performance, and redundancy," NASA said. "Work is still underway in these areas, and the next possible launch option is still being discussed.

The latest postponement of the debut Starliner mission with people on board came due to the fact that representatives of the mission deepened the investigation of a helium leak in the Starliner propulsion system, which was discovered along with a problem in the Atlas launch vehicle shortly before the spacecraft was supposed to launch from Florida on May 7. The Atlas rocket was created by the United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

Boeing postpones launch of manned capsule for the second time15.05.24, 04:33 • 28158 views

Two NASA astronauts, Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, are set to board the Starliner as the first crew to the International Space Station after years of delays, technical problems, and two unmanned demonstration flights - one failed in 2019 and a successful attempt in 2022.

With two experienced test pilots on board, this mission will be the last reference Test of Starliner before NASA certifies the spacecraft for crewed flights to and from the ISS. SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft, developed as part of the same NASA program, has been NASA's main "taxi" to the ISS since 2021.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
boeingBoeing
spacexSpaceX
reutersReuters
nasaNASA
floridaFlorida

Contact us about advertising