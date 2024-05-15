Boeing postpones launch of manned capsule for the second time

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 64199 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104039 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147087 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151423 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247711 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173542 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164902 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148251 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224407 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 65201 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101146 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 35869 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 47842 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 40889 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247711 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224407 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210657 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236474 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223369 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 64199 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 40889 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 47842 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112361 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113299 views
Boeing postpones launch of manned capsule for the second time

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28156 views

Boeing has postponed the launch of the manned Starliner space capsule to the International Space Station for the second time due to a small helium leak detected in the ship's service module.

Due to technical problems, Boeing has again decided to postpone the launch of the Starliner manned space capsule to the International Space Station. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

A new launch attempt is scheduled for Florida no earlier than May 21 at 16:43, Boeing said in a statement on Tuesday.

Boeing said in a statement that a new technical problem has led to another postponement of the Starliner launch until at least next Tuesday.

Starliner crews work to repair a small helium leak found in the spacecraft's service module

the company said.

They added that engineers traced the leak to a component on one of the ship's 28 propulsion control engines used to maneuver in Earth orbit.

Representatives of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), together with Boeing, will conduct tests and try to fix the helium leak before the next possible launch of the Starliner on May 21 at 20:43 GMT (23:43 Kyiv time).

Helium is used on the spacecraft to create the fuel pressure that powers the Starliner engines for orbital maneuvering.

The launch was also postponed last week. The two astronauts were then attached to the capsule and prepared for departure. Technicians found a problem with a valve that regulates the pressure in the liquid oxygen tank on the Atlas V rocket that will send Starliner into orbit.

First manned test flight of Boeing spacecraft postponed again due to technical problems07.05.24, 09:56 • 18975 views

Lilia Podolyak

News of the WorldTechnologies
boeingBoeing
earthEarth
reutersReuters
nasaNASA
united-statesUnited States
floridaFlorida

