China threatened to take measures in response to new trade tariffs proposed by Donald Trump’s administration, which could reach 40%. This was stated by He Yadong, an official representative of the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, UNN reports.

Details

The Chinese ministry official called on Washington to correct its "wrong actions" and return to resolving trade disputes through dialogue and consultations.

China reserves the right to take necessary measures and will resolutely defend its legitimate rights and interests – He Yadong emphasized.

What tariffs is the Trump administration preparing?

On November 25, the U.S. administration proposed imposing new tariffs on 14 trading partners. Washington explained the decision by citing the results of an investigation that identified signs of unfair trade practices and excess production capacity.

US is preparing new tariffs for China, the EU and more than a dozen countries - media

A 20% tariff is proposed for China. However, the U.S. administration allows for it to be raised to 40% if Beijing fails to comply with the terms of the current trade truce.

The new measures will allow the Trump administration to reinstate a number of tariffs that the U.S. Supreme Court declared illegal and repealed in February.

Before taking effect, the new tariffs must undergo a public-comment procedure. Hearings are scheduled for early 2027, so the countries affected by the restrictions will still have an opportunity to present their objections.

Trump administration announced new US tariffs - which countries will be affected