China secretly builds nuclear facilities in remote mountain valleys - NYT

China is expanding its network of nuclear facilities in the mountainous regions of Sichuan province. Satellite images have recorded new construction and infrastructure modernization over the past few years. This is reported by The New York Times, citing satellite images, writes UNN.

Details

The publication quotes geospatial intelligence experts who believe that the recorded changes indicate an accelerated build-up of China's nuclear potential.

There is an evolution at all these facilities, but overall, the changes have noticeably accelerated since 2019. - said expert Rennie Babiarz.

According to journalists, one of the sites is located in the Zitong Valley. There, engineers have built new bunkers and protective embankments. The images show a complex with a large number of pipelines, which may indicate work with hazardous materials.

Another site, Pintung, has a double fence. Experts suggest that this is where metal cores for nuclear warheads containing plutonium may be manufactured. The main building of the complex has been modernized: new vents and heat dissipation systems have been added. Additional construction is underway nearby.

Above the entrance to the Pintung territory, there is a large slogan of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, visible even from space.

According to Pentagon estimates, China had more than 600 nuclear warheads by the end of 2024. The US believes that their number could increase to 1,000 by 2030.

Former US State Department official Matthew Sharp noted that without real dialogue, it is difficult to predict the further development of the situation. "Without real dialogue on these issues, it's hard to say where things are going, and for me, that's dangerous," he said.

The American side has also publicly accused China of conducting covert tests of nuclear explosive devices, which allegedly contradict the global moratorium. Beijing has rejected these accusations. Experts, however, note that it is not easy to assess the nature of the recorded work solely from satellite images.

Addition

Most of the facilities in Sichuan were created in the 1960s as part of the "Third Front" project, initiated by Mao Zedong. At that time, China moved strategic industries deep into the country, fearing attacks from the US or the USSR.

In the 1980s, after tensions eased, some facilities were reduced or closed. However, about seven years ago, according to experts, the pace of modernization sharply increased. In addition to Sichuan, China is developing other nuclear sites, including a large laser research center in Mianyang.

