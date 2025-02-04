China retaliates against the US: new duties on energy and imported goods

Chinese authorities have announced new tariffs on imports of energy and goods from the United States. This is reported by the BBC, UNN reports.

Details

Starting next Monday, Beijing will impose a 15% tariff on U.S. coal and liquefied natural gas, as well as 10% duties on imports of oil, cars and agricultural machinery.

The move was a response to trade restrictions imposed by the United States. The day before, the administration of President Donald Trump decided to impose 10 percent duties on Chinese products, which complemented the existing restrictions on imports from China.

In addition, the American leader announced 25 percent tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico. However, after negotiations with the leadership of these countries, the implementation of this measure was postponed for a month.

Trump was expected to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on customs policy, but the conversation has not yet taken place.

