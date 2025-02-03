Trump announces talks with China on tariffs within 24 hours

US President Donald Trump said that he will talk to China, probably within the next 24 hours, about customs tariffs. This is reported by CNN, UNN reports.

Details

According to Trump, he plans to discuss with China, probably within the next 24 hours, the issue of tariffs.

He emphasized the problem of fentanyl entering the United States as the reason for his tariff plan.

"We don't want fentanyl coming into our country," Trump said.

Recall

Donald Trump signed executive orders imposing significant tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China.