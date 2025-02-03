Trump wants to exchange US aid for Ukraine's rare earth metals - AFP

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 41127 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 74822 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104003 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107227 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125664 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102742 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131106 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103632 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113353 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116947 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 99658 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 28318 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114083 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 34201 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108551 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 41086 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125660 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131103 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163691 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153684 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 7061 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13132 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108551 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114083 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138961 views
Trump wants to exchange US aid for Ukraine's rare earth metals - AFP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 122291 views

US President Donald Trump announced his desire to conclude an agreement with Ukraine to exchange military aid for rare earth resources. He also noted “significant progress” in the peaceful settlement, without providing details.

US President Donald Trump said he wants to exchange rare earth metals from Ukraine for American aid. This was reported by AFP, according to UNN

We want to conclude an agreement with Ukraine where they will provide what we provide them with their rare earth resources and other things 

- Trump said during a conversation with journalists in the Oval Office.

Trump also said that there has been "significant progress" in the peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine, but did not provide any details.

Recall

US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg , plans to arrive in Kyiv after February 11. 

Yulia Havryliuk

EconomyPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

