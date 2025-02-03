Trump wants to exchange US aid for Ukraine's rare earth metals - AFP

US President Donald Trump said he wants to exchange rare earth metals from Ukraine for American aid. This was reported by AFP, according to UNN.

We want to conclude an agreement with Ukraine where they will provide what we provide them with their rare earth resources and other things - Trump said during a conversation with journalists in the Oval Office.

Trump also said that there has been "significant progress" in the peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine, but did not provide any details.

Recall

US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg , plans to arrive in Kyiv after February 11.