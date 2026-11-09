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China Extends Pause on U.S. Tariffs Ahead of Expected Trump–Xi Meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1276 views

China has suspended an additional 24% tariffs on U.S. goods for another two months, maintaining a 10% tariff. The decision was made ahead of the APEC summit.

China Extends Pause on U.S. Tariffs Ahead of Expected Trump–Xi Meeting

China has extended by two months the suspension of a 24 percent additional tariff on goods from the United States ahead of an expected meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. UNN reports this, citing Xinhua.

Details

As reported on Monday, November 9, by the Tariff Commission of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, China will extend the suspension of the 24 percent additional tariff on goods from the United States for two months, while retaining an additional tariff of 10 percent.

The committee said in a statement published online that the change, which takes effect at 13:01 on November 10, implements the outcomes and consensus reached at the meeting between the leaders of China and the United States in Washington.

China noted that the U.S. side had repeatedly stated its intention to replace tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which had been deemed invalid, with tariffs imposed under Section 301, the committee said.

China will continue to closely monitor the U.S. side’s subsequent steps and adjust its corresponding tariff countermeasures in light of the situation, the committee said.

The extension of the suspension of some additional tariffs on imports from the United States will help create a stable and predictable policy environment for cooperation between businesses in the two countries, as well as promote the sustained and stable development of China-U.S. economic and trade relations, the committee added.

Additional information

The decision was made ahead of the APEC summit, where U.S. President Donald Trump expects to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Trump confirmed a visit to China and a meeting with Putin and Xi09.11.26, 04:55 • 19590 views

Julia Shramko

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