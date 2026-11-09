Trump confirmed a visit to China and a meeting with Putin and Xi

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he would travel to China next week and might meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to Trump, the parties "are going to discuss a lot of topics."

I am going to China. ... I think one of the meetings will be with President Putin and President Xi. And it will be interesting. We will talk about many things, including denuclearization, but we will talk about many things - Trump said.

He then noted that "we are trying to end the war in Iran, and we are doing quite well."

We remind you

China said that it is in contact with the United States and Russia regarding a meeting between their presidents at the APEC summit.

Trump met with Putin’s envoy at the White House, but not with Ukrainian representatives - AP