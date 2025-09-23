EVN

India and China are the main sponsors of Russia's war against Ukraine, as they buy Russian oil. This was stated by President Donald Trump during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, UNN reports.

China and India are the main sponsors of the war, buying Russian oil. But even NATO countries did not refuse Russian energy carriers. - said Trump.

According to him, Europe cannot "fight with Russia and continue to buy its energy resources - it's shameful."

Addition

Trump stated that in the absence of a peace agreement with Russia, the US is ready to impose powerful tariffs that could deter the war in Ukraine, calling on Europe to join and stop buying Russian energy resources.

Bloomberg reported that the European Union is considering accelerating the abandonment of Russian gas imports after US President Donald Trump's call to abandon Russian oil.