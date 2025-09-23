China and India are the main sponsors of Russia's war against Ukraine – Trump

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 4826 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 17086 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 14407 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 40543 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 34733 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 34433 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 48488 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 48869 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 44752 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 69876 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
1m/s
50%
751mm
Popular news
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 34937 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 31401 views
Internal conflict in "Servant of the People": Zelenskyy criticizes lawmakers and journalists - PoliticoSeptember 23, 09:15 AM • 14244 views
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FTPhoto10:03 AM • 18512 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 16435 views
Publications
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 17087 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 16446 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 31417 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 34956 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 40543 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mette Frederiksen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
State Border of Ukraine
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions12:00 PM • 6790 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 73531 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 35587 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 51022 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 102533 views
Actual
MiG-31
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

China and India are the main sponsors of Russia's war against Ukraine – Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

President Donald Trump stated that India and China are the main sponsors of Russia's war against Ukraine through their purchase of Russian oil. He also noted that NATO countries have not abandoned Russian energy resources.

China and India are the main sponsors of Russia's war against Ukraine – Trump
EVN

India and China are the main sponsors of Russia's war against Ukraine, as they buy Russian oil. This was stated by President Donald Trump during his speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, UNN reports.

China and India are the main sponsors of the war, buying Russian oil. But even NATO countries did not refuse Russian energy carriers.

- said Trump.

According to him, Europe cannot "fight with Russia and continue to buy its energy resources - it's shameful."

Addition

Trump stated that in the absence of a peace agreement with Russia, the US is ready to impose powerful tariffs that could deter the war in Ukraine, calling on Europe to join and stop buying Russian energy resources.

Bloomberg reported that the European Union is considering accelerating the abandonment of Russian gas imports after US President Donald Trump's call to abandon Russian oil.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Donald Trump
India
European Union
Europe
China
United States
Ukraine