Chernyshov stated that he himself arrived at NABU after rumors of "possible procedural actions"

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 1154 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
12:28 PM • 6576 views
Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operation
12:19 PM • 22705 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 22934 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
07:05 AM • 66559 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 52061 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 89460 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
June 22, 03:59 PM • 127317 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Exclusive
June 22, 03:12 PM • 97304 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Exclusive
June 22, 07:59 AM • 109196 views
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2m/s
47%
747mm
Popular news
Combined strike on Kyiv: at least 5 dead, 19 injured, including children and a pregnant woman (video)June 23, 04:00 AM • 49387 views
"God saved": a Russian missile hit the house of Antytila frontman Taras TopoliaJune 23, 05:44 AM • 35019 views
In Poland, a man was detained who held and beat a Ukrainian woman for nine days07:47 AM • 25217 views
Wave of syringe attacks overshadows street music festival in France08:50 AM • 5108 views
Rescue efforts completed in Kramatorsk after Russian strike: five people killed10:41 AM • 16991 views
Publications
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 1180 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures12:19 PM • 22729 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 307483 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 363250 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 311343 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Igor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
New Zealand
The Hague
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 98080 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 223140 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 97732 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 99191 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 103960 views
Actual
Facebook
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache
Nord Stream 2
Tomahawk (missile family)

Chernyshov stated that he himself arrived at NABU after rumors of "possible procedural actions"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1580 views

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov personally arrived at NABU to address rumors of possible procedural actions against him. This happened after information about his summons for a suspicion notice and return from a business trip.

Chernyshov stated that he himself arrived at NABU after rumors of "possible procedural actions"

Vice Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov stated that he arrived at NABU today to sort out the situation after "rumors about possible procedural actions" concerning him appeared online, writes UNN.

There were many rumors about possible procedural actions against me, so I personally came to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine to sort out the situation

- Chernyshov wrote on Facebook.

He indicated that his position "remains unchanged: everything must be resolved legally, and truth must prevail."

"I respect the work of all our law enforcement agencies. I am open to cooperation," Chernyshov wrote.

Addition

On June 21, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported, citing two government sources, that "already on June 19, NABU/SAP sent an invitation to the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine, headed by Oleksiy Chernyshov, so that he would appear on Monday, June 23, for the presentation of suspicion."

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov's business trip was signed until the end of the week that ended on June 22.

President Zelensky stated that Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov is on a foreign business trip, performing tasks related to opening hubs and the issue of multiple citizenship. And that Chernyshov is to return after the end of the business trip.

Chernyshov stated on June 22, amidst earlier rumors about "not returning to Ukraine," that he had already completed his foreign business trip, and on June 23, the official wanted to return to work in the Cabinet of Ministers.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
Oleksiy Chernyshov
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine
Facebook
Denis Shmyhal
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9