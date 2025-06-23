Chernyshov stated that he himself arrived at NABU after rumors of "possible procedural actions"

Vice Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov stated that he arrived at NABU today to sort out the situation after "rumors about possible procedural actions" concerning him appeared online, writes UNN.

There were many rumors about possible procedural actions against me, so I personally came to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine to sort out the situation - Chernyshov wrote on Facebook.

He indicated that his position "remains unchanged: everything must be resolved legally, and truth must prevail."

"I respect the work of all our law enforcement agencies. I am open to cooperation," Chernyshov wrote.

Addition

On June 21, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported, citing two government sources, that "already on June 19, NABU/SAP sent an invitation to the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine, headed by Oleksiy Chernyshov, so that he would appear on Monday, June 23, for the presentation of suspicion."

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov's business trip was signed until the end of the week that ended on June 22.

President Zelensky stated that Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov is on a foreign business trip, performing tasks related to opening hubs and the issue of multiple citizenship. And that Chernyshov is to return after the end of the business trip.

Chernyshov stated on June 22, amidst earlier rumors about "not returning to Ukraine," that he had already completed his foreign business trip, and on June 23, the official wanted to return to work in the Cabinet of Ministers.