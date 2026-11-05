ChatGPT now allows users to create GIF animations

ChatGPT has allowed users to create GIFs from text prompts or uploaded images. The company announced this on X on November 5, UNN writes.

Details

The new feature is powered by Images 2.6, OpenAI’s latest AI-based image generation model, introduced on Wednesday, November 4.

"We have a GIF for you - ChatGPT Images 2.6 is here. ChatGPT Images 2.6 can turn your prompts and images into animated GIFs," the company said.

Users can also now save reference images of themselves, pets, and characters, ready to be reused in new projects - there is no need to upload them again.

Images 2.6 is available in ChatGPT and Codex at all tiers for websites, computers, and mobile devices.

The Verge reports that after its creation, the new ChatGPT feature will allow users to adjust the animation speed of GIFs and edit individual frames.

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