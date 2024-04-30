ChatGPT can now memorize information: memory function available for Plus users

OpenAI has introduced a memory function for ChatGPT Plus users: it is about memorizing user details, including basic information, hobbies, and request history. This was reported by UNN with reference to Fast Company.

Details

OpenAI announced on Monday that its popular ChatGPT chatbot will now remember user data, including basic information, hobbies, and query history. The chatbot's extended memory will be available only to subscribers of the ChatGPT Plus service for $20 per month.

A demo video provided by OpenAI shows a user providing information about their pets and then asking a chatbot to create an image of those pets riding a surfboard in the ocean.

Or ChatGPT can keep in mind information about pet accommodations when asked to research a vacation spot.

The new feature is optional and can be turned off; it is also noted that the feature is not yet available for users in Europe and Korea.

Recall

Apple is in talks with OpenAI and Google to integrate artificial intelligence technologies, such as OpenAI's features and Google's Geminchatbot, into iOS 18, the next iPhone operating system, to bring new AI-powered features to iPhones this year.