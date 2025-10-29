Central Military Medical Commission cancels illegal conclusions about unfitness for service in Dnipropetrovsk region - SBI
Kyiv • UNN
The Central Military Medical Commission is canceling illegal conclusions about unfitness for military service, issued in the Dnipropetrovsk region, at the initiative of the SBI. The first falsified decisions of the Military Medical Commission, made on the basis of forged medical documents, have already been annulled.
The Central Military Medical Commission, at the initiative of the State Bureau of Investigation, has begun to revoke illegal conclusions about unfitness for military service, which were issued in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.
Details
Currently, the first falsified decisions of the Military Medical Commission, made on the basis of forged medical documents, are being canceled. The SBI reminded that this summer, one of the heads of the district military medical commission of Dnipropetrovsk region and a former medical worker of a local hospital received suspicion.
The suspects sought out individuals who wanted to avoid mobilization and offered them fictitious health certificates. The cost of the "services" ranged from 5 to 20 thousand US dollars and depended on many factors.
In particular, it concerned the solvency, the health status of the conscript, and the seriousness of the "fake" diagnosis. Based on forged documents, conscripts were declared unfit for service.
This refers to at least 60 such individuals.
Recall
From November 1, 2025, new rules for processing deferrals from mobilization are being introduced in Ukraine. From now on, most deferrals will be extended automatically, and documents can be submitted online through the "Reserve+" application or offline at the ASC.