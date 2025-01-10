Canada has trained over 43 thousand Ukrainian defenders as part of the UNIFIER mission

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 136980 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121692 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129766 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130554 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 164910 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109604 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159253 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104299 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113882 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117112 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 67918 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123231 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121589 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 61360 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 75589 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 136982 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 164910 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159253 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187317 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176691 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121589 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123231 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140649 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132458 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149872 views
Canada has trained over 43 thousand Ukrainian defenders as part of the UNIFIER mission

Canada has trained over 43 thousand Ukrainian defenders as part of the UNIFIER mission

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33462 views

As part of Operation UNIFIER, the Canadian military has trained more than 43,000 Ukrainian servicemen since 2015. The program includes basic and specialized training to improve the effectiveness of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield.

Thanks to Operation UNIFIER, the Canadian military has trained more than 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers. This was reported by the Joint Operations Command of Canada in the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Operation UNIFIER is a military training program of the Canadian Armed Forces for the Security Forces of Ukraine.

Image

It began in 2015 as part of international support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia's military aggression.

Image

The program covers a wide range of training, from basic military training to specialized training to improve the effectiveness of Ukrainian military units on the battlefield.

More than 43,000 members of Ukraine's law enforcement agencies have been trained as part of Operation UNIFIER since its launch in 2015

- the statement said.

In 2025, the Canadian military will continue to work with Ukrainian counterparts to ensure that the Ukrainian army is further strengthened.

Operation UNIFIER

Operation UNIFIER is the Canadian Armed Forces' contribution to the security of Ukraine. This program was launched with the beginning of the Russian aggression in Eastern Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea.

UNIFIER is part of a multinational collaborative group consisting of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Sweden, Poland, Lithuania, and Denmark.

Recall

Canadian military instructors are modeling realistic combat scenarios to train Ukrainian soldiers in modern warfare tactics as part of Operation UNIFIER to defend against Russian invasion.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
denmarkDenmark
canadaCanada
lithuaniaLithuania
swedenSweden
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

