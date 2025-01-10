Canada has trained over 43 thousand Ukrainian defenders as part of the UNIFIER mission

Thanks to Operation UNIFIER, the Canadian military has trained more than 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers. This was reported by the Joint Operations Command of Canada in the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Operation UNIFIER is a military training program of the Canadian Armed Forces for the Security Forces of Ukraine.

It began in 2015 as part of international support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia's military aggression.

The program covers a wide range of training, from basic military training to specialized training to improve the effectiveness of Ukrainian military units on the battlefield.

More than 43,000 members of Ukraine's law enforcement agencies have been trained as part of Operation UNIFIER since its launch in 2015 - the statement said.

In 2025, the Canadian military will continue to work with Ukrainian counterparts to ensure that the Ukrainian army is further strengthened.

Operation UNIFIER

Operation UNIFIER is the Canadian Armed Forces' contribution to the security of Ukraine. This program was launched with the beginning of the Russian aggression in Eastern Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea.

UNIFIER is part of a multinational collaborative group consisting of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Sweden, Poland, Lithuania, and Denmark.

Recall

Canadian military instructors are modeling realistic combat scenarios to train Ukrainian soldiers in modern warfare tactics as part of Operation UNIFIER to defend against Russian invasion.