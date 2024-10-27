Canada hands over first LAV armored personnel carriers to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Canada has handed over the first batch of LAV armored vehicles to Ukraine after training Ukrainian crews in Germany. A total of 50 LAV armored personnel carriers are to be delivered over three years.
Canada has handed over the first batch of LAV armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, the country's Defense Ministry said, UNN reports.
"After training on the operation and maintenance of armored combat support vehicles of the ambulance version in Germany, the vehicles were loaded and sent to Ukraine. These vehicles will help Ukraine in its defense against the illegal invasion of its lands," the statement said.
In September 2023, Canada promised Ukraine to transfer 50 LAV 6.0 ACSV armored personnel carriers within 3 years.
In June 2024, the first vehicles were delivered from Canada to Germany, where Ukrainian crews were trained on them.