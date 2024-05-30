Canada handed over 10 ambulances to Ukraine

The Canadian-Ukrainian Foundation has handed over 10 ambulances to Ukraine. This is reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Details

The Canada-Ukraine Foundation has handed over 10 new C-Class ambulances manufactured in 2023 to Ukraine. These specialized vehicles are designed to transport seriously ill patients and are equipped with all the necessary medical equipment.

In the face of constant shelling and bombing by the enemy army and targeted destruction of medical infrastructure, we are doing everything possible to provide medical care for our patients. Efficient and high-quality work of emergency medical services is critical. It's about saving the lives and health of a huge number of people. I am grateful to all our partners who help us maintain the operation of ekstrenka, in particular, to update the fleet, which, unfortunately, also often becomes a target for the enemy. Ten Class C ambulances purchased thanks to donations from Canadian citizens are equipped with everything necessary for transporting seriously ill patients and will strengthen emergency medical care and disaster medicine centers in seven regions of Ukraine - thanked the minister of health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko.

The Ministry of health of Ukraine uses the received vehicles to develop the national system of Disaster Medicine. These vehicles have already been distributed among emergency medical care and disaster medicine centers in Transcarpathian, Lviv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Khmelnytsky regions.

During the war, the Canadian-Ukrainian Foundation provided healthcare with 24 vehicles, 100 ventilators, and medical equipment for healthcare facilities..

Recall

In Ukraine, during the full-scale war, 261 ambulances were destroyed, 165 were damaged, and 125 were stolen.