Canada handed over 10 ambulances to Ukraine

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Canada handed over 10 ambulances to Ukraine

Canada handed over 10 ambulances to Ukraine

Kyiv

The Canadian-Ukrainian Foundation has handed over to Ukraine 10 new Ford C ambulances equipped with the necessary medical equipment to strengthen emergency medical services and Disaster Medicine in 7 regions of Ukraine.

The Canadian-Ukrainian Foundation has handed over 10 ambulances to Ukraine. This is reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Details

The Canada-Ukraine Foundation has handed over 10 new C-Class ambulances manufactured in 2023 to Ukraine. These specialized vehicles are designed to transport seriously ill patients and are equipped with all the necessary medical equipment.

Image

In the face of constant shelling and bombing by the enemy army and targeted destruction of medical infrastructure, we are doing everything possible to provide medical care for our patients. Efficient and high-quality work of emergency medical services is critical. It's about saving the lives and health of a huge number of people. I am grateful to all our partners who help us maintain the operation of ekstrenka, in particular, to update the fleet, which, unfortunately, also often becomes a target for the enemy. Ten Class C ambulances purchased thanks to donations from Canadian citizens are equipped with everything necessary for transporting seriously ill patients and will strengthen emergency medical care and disaster medicine centers in seven regions of Ukraine

- thanked the minister of health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko.

The Ministry of health of Ukraine uses the received vehicles to develop the national system of Disaster Medicine. These vehicles have already been distributed among emergency medical care and disaster medicine centers in Transcarpathian, Lviv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Khmelnytsky regions.

Add

During the war, the Canadian-Ukrainian Foundation provided healthcare with 24 vehicles, 100 ventilators, and medical equipment for healthcare facilities..

Recall

In Ukraine, during the full-scale war, 261 ambulances were destroyed, 165 were damaged, and 125 were stolen.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Contact us about advertising