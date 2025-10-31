Canada accelerates payment of $70 million for energy support to Ukraine

Canada is accelerating the payment of the last part of its $70 million contribution to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. This was reported by the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anita Anand, informs UNN.

Details

According to her, with winter approaching and temperatures dropping, renewed Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure threaten to leave millions of people without electricity, water, and heat. At the same time, Canada remains steadfast in supporting Ukraine's efforts to restore and strengthen the resilience of its energy system.

Canada is accelerating efforts to restore Ukraine's critical energy systems and support Ukrainians in the harsh months ahead - said Anand.

In turn, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson noted that Canada stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine – not only in defending its sovereignty, but also in restoring the foundations of its energy independence.

Energy security is national security. By supporting Ukraine's energy systems, infrastructure, and technical capabilities, we are supporting freedom, stability, and the common security of democracies around the world - emphasized the official.

The Canadian government added that this funding is part of nearly $22 billion in economic, military, humanitarian, development, security, stabilization, and immigration assistance that the country has provided to Kyiv.

Recall

Canada terminated the contract with Armatec Survivability for the repair of 25 decommissioned armored personnel carriers for Ukraine. Defense Minister David McGuinty confirmed the cancellation of the contract, which was estimated to be worth up to $250 million.

