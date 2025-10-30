$42.080.01
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
11:00 AM • 24934 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
10:37 AM • 20205 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
10:10 AM • 18843 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
October 30, 08:02 AM • 24087 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
October 30, 07:49 AM • 17493 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
October 30, 06:13 AM • 21728 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
October 30, 01:44 AM • 28089 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 44981 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 45095 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Publications
Exclusives
BYD suffers largest quarterly profit drop in nearly 5 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

Chinese company BYD Co. reported a 33% year-over-year drop in quarterly profit, the largest decline since 2020. Net profit was 7.82 billion yuan, and total revenue decreased by 3% to 194.98 billion yuan.

BYD suffers largest quarterly profit drop in nearly 5 years

BYD Co. reported a 33% year-over-year drop in quarterly profit. The decline in profits is attributed to increased domestic competition in the industry within the Chinese market. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Chinese company BYD reported a drop in quarterly profit.

Net profit for the three months ended September 30 fell 33% from a year earlier to 7.82 billion yuan ($1.1 billion), the company said on Thursday. BYD said total revenue fell about 3% to 194.98 billion yuan, missing the projected 216 billion yuan.

- reported by Bloomberg.

Overall, this is the largest drop in quarterly profit since 2020.

BYD's problems are related to fierce competition in the domestic market from companies like Geely.

Revenue difficulties for BYD first became apparent when the company reported a shocking 30% drop in profit in the second quarter of this year. Since the beginning of autumn, the Chinese automaker has continued to record a decline in its financial performance. In the domestic market, BYD's share fell to 14% in September.

The automaker's gross margin, although it grew in the second quarter of this year, decreased in the next period - from 21.9% to 17.6%.

Overall, in the third quarter, the Shenzhen-based automaker delivered 1.15 million new energy vehicles, including all-electric models and plug-in hybrids. This is 1.8% less than a year earlier.

Competitors had a different result. Geely Automobile Holdings and Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. reported sales increases of 96% and 84% respectively.

Analysts attribute BYD's sales slowdown mainly to the automaker's efforts to reduce inventory before the release of 2026 models.

According to a preliminary note published by Citigroup Inc., the automaker's absolute and relative inventory levels decreased in September compared to the previous month.

BYD, having "freed itself" from inventory, may again be popular in the market .. thanks to cost advantages over competitors

The company's export structure will significantly improve in the first quarter of 2026, analysts promise.

Recall

Chinese automakers BYD and Chery increased sales by 40% in 2024, while Tesla faced an annual decline for the first time.

US, Europe, and China pushed the global EV boom to record highs15.10.25, 08:44 • 3036 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

