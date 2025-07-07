$41.730.01
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Budget-2025: Verkhovna Rada's profile committee approved increased funding for defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 287 views

The Budget Committee approved consideration of bill 13439 on increasing the budget for the national security and defense sector. The general fund provides for a significant increase for the Ministry of Defense, HUR, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, while the special fund increases by UAH 10.8 billion.

The Budget Committee of the Verkhovna Rada approved the consideration of amendments to the State Budget for 2025 (No. 13439) on increasing funding for security and defense, reported People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko on Monday on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

"The Budget Committee approved the consideration of bill 13439 - on increasing the budget of the national security and defense sector," Honcharenko wrote.

"Important! The Committee recommended adopting the law only as a basis. This means that it will be considered in its entirety in August," the MP added.

What is envisioned

According to the MP, the general fund of the state budget provides for:

  • Ministry of Defense - by 21.6%, including for ensuring the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - by 11.3%, for the procurement, modernization and repair of weapons and military equipment - by 53%, ensuring the activities of the State Special Transport Service - by 4.2%;
    • Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense - by 18.3%;
      • Ministry of Internal Affairs - an increase of 20%, including for training personnel of the State Border Guard Service - by 48%, training personnel of the National Guard - by 15.8%, ensuring the activities of the National Police - by 13.5%;
        • Security Service of Ukraine - by 3.8%;
          • State Protection Department - by 13.2%;
            • Administration of the State Special Communications Service - by 0.9%.

              According to the MP, the increase in the special fund of the state budget for national security and defense is expected to be 10.8 billion UAH or 4.5%:

              • Ministry of Internal Affairs - by 155 million UAH;
                • Ministry of Defense - by 10,175.4 million UAH;
                  • Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense - by 20.2 million UAH;
                    • Security Service of Ukraine - by 1.6 million UAH;
                      • Foreign Intelligence Service - by 5.6 million UAH;
                        • Ministry of Strategic Industries - by 4,501.6 million UAH.

                          "Reduction of expenditures for the Administration of the State Special Communications Service - by 4,089.5 million UAH," Honcharenko wrote.

                          Hundreds of billions for defense: government submitted amendments to Budget-2025 to Verkhovna Rada

