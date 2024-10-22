Budanov: DPRK's first troops may appear in Kursk region tomorrow
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said that the first North Korean troops could appear in the Kursk area tomorrow. They will help defend the Kursk region from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but their number and equipment are still unknown.
The first military from North Korea may arrive in the Kursk region as early as October 23. They will help the Russian army. This was stated by the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, according to UNN with reference to The War Zone.
Details
According to Budanov, the first North Korean troops are expected to arrive in the Kursk region tomorrow, October 23. They will help defend the Kursk region from the Ukrainian army.
“We are expecting the first units tomorrow in the Kursk direction,” Budanov told the publication.
He noted that it is not yet known how many of them there will be and how they will be equipped.
“We'll see in a couple of days,” he added.
Recall
The President of Ukraine announced the training of two brigades of 6,000 DPRK troops in Russia. Zelenskyy called on the world to react harshly to North Korea's interference in the war in Europe.
It is also noted thatNorth Korea has sent fighter pilots to Vladivostok to potentially help Russia in the war with Ukraine. This may be due to the lack of Russian pilots and the supply of aircraft to the DPRK.