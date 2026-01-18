$43.180.08
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
10:58 AM • 13460 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 15103 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 40226 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 66693 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 37744 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 47869 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 53720 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 43757 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
January 16, 05:23 PM • 69403 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
Brovary partially re-energized, but voltage in the grid remains very low - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko announced that the city has been partially re-energized, with several substations operating. However, the voltage in the grid remains very low.

Brovary, in the Kyiv region, has been partially supplied with electricity, but the voltage in the network remains very low. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, according to UNN.

Energy workers managed to partially supply the city with electricity, several substations are already in operation, but the voltage in the network remains very low.

- Sapozhko reported.

According to him, work continues.

Additional power crews have started working in the capital to restore electricity - Shmyhal17.01.26, 21:12 • 5434 views

Antonina Tumanova

Energy
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Brovary