Brovary partially re-energized, but voltage in the grid remains very low - mayor

Brovary, in the Kyiv region, has been partially supplied with electricity, but the voltage in the network remains very low. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, according to UNN.

Energy workers managed to partially supply the city with electricity, several substations are already in operation, but the voltage in the network remains very low. - Sapozhko reported.

According to him, work continues.

Additional power crews have started working in the capital to restore electricity - Shmyhal