Brovary partially re-energized, but voltage in the grid remains very low - mayor
Kyiv • UNN
Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko announced that the city has been partially re-energized, with several substations operating. However, the voltage in the grid remains very low.
Brovary, in the Kyiv region, has been partially supplied with electricity, but the voltage in the network remains very low. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, according to UNN.
Energy workers managed to partially supply the city with electricity, several substations are already in operation, but the voltage in the network remains very low.
According to him, work continues.
Additional power crews have started working in the capital to restore electricity - Shmyhal17.01.26, 21:12 • 5434 views