British Prime Minister urges Zelenskyy to improve relations with Trump - FT
Kyiv • UNN
Keir Starmer urged Zelenskyy to resume talks with Trump after their heated argument in the Oval Office. The prime minister emphasized the importance of establishing relations with the United States to guarantee peace.
After a heated argument between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on February 28, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on the leaders to resume talks.
This was reported by the Financial Times , UNN and UNN.
Starmer spoke by phone with Trump and Zelenskiy after their conversation and urged them to resume negotiations, particularly on a deal that would allow the United States to take a stake in Ukraine's mineral resources, according to the sources. On March 1, Starmer assured Zelenskyy of the UK's “full support.
You have heard the people of the United Kingdom come out to show their support for you, and we are absolutely determined to stand with you
British officials said that during Saturday's meeting, Starmer intended to convey to Zelenskyy that he needed to improve relations with Trump, as no peace would be sustainable without US guarantees.
The prime minister's priority is to do everything necessary to protect Ukraine... This means that the United States must be involved. Relations need to be restored and the minerals deal needs to be reopened
Recall
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense exchange during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peace, and adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.
Zelenskiy leaves the White House early after a spat with Trump. CNN cited a source as saying that the rare earth minerals agreement between the US and Ukraine was not signed on Friday after a meeting between Trump and Zelenskiy.
Subsequently, President Zelenskyy made his first statement after the unexpected end of the meeting, thanking America for its support, for this visit. He thanked the President, the Congress and the American people.
Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, “and we are working for that.”