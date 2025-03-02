British Prime Minister to hold press conference after Ukraine summit
Kyiv • UNN
19 world leaders gather at Lancaster House for a security summit on Ukraine. Keir Starmer will hold a press conference following the discussion on European security and the settlement of the war.
The British Prime Minister will shortly take part in a press conference on the results of the summit on support for Ukraine. Today , European leaders and NATO representatives discussed possible next steps and getting "back on track" in the context of European security and the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Transmitted by UNN with reference to Sky News.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer will shortly hold a press conference at Lancaster House after the conclusion of the Ukraine Security Summit in central London.
A total of 19 world leaders gathered at Lancaster House to discuss Europe's security as the Prime Minister hopes to get the Ukraine peace plan "back on track."
Recall
The talks focused on Europe's role in ending Russia's war against Ukraine , and the European continent's relations with the United States were also discussed.
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US01.03.25, 00:28 • 68078 views