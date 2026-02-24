British PM on the fourth year of the war: Russia has not achieved its goals, suffering colossal losses

The fourth year of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has shown that Moscow has not achieved its strategic goals, despite colossal losses, and the West should only increase pressure and support for Kyiv. This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," UNN reports.

We must continue to put pressure on Russia and at the same time increase support for Ukraine. The only person standing in the way of peace is Putin.

According to him, Russia has paid an extremely high price but has failed to break Ukraine.

You see only one percent of Ukraine's territory in a year, and for that, Russia has paid with over 500,000 lives. And that's it.

He emphasized that Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on the enemy and reclaim territories.

At the same time, successful counter-offensives are underway, which have already led to significant losses for Russia and the return of some territory.