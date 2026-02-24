British PM on the fourth year of the war: Russia has not achieved its goals, suffering colossal losses

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 14327 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
08:57 AM • 13805 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
08:32 AM • 13498 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 14300 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
06:54 AM • 14245 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 21320 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 39899 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 30600 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 30175 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 23713 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.1m/s
77%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian oil sells at largest discount in three years due to sanctions - BloombergFebruary 24, 01:47 AM • 19871 views
Odesa region restores electricity supply after Russian attacks: 18,000 subscribers remain without powerFebruary 24, 02:21 AM • 10013 views
Volunteer injured by FPV drone attack in Kupyansk district during local evacuation: prosecutor's office launched investigationPhotoFebruary 24, 02:58 AM • 5110 views
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhoto07:05 AM • 17312 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictions09:44 AM • 10060 views
Publications
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 14326 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 39648 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 59707 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 63062 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 155890 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Ursula von der Leyen
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 21617 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 19456 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 20244 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 38609 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 72958 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Heating

British PM on the fourth year of the war: Russia has not achieved its goals, suffering colossal losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that Russia has not achieved its strategic goals in four years of war, despite colossal losses. According to him, Russia has lost over 500,000 lives, seizing only one percent of Ukraine's territory.

British PM on the fourth year of the war: Russia has not achieved its goals, suffering colossal losses

The fourth year of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has shown that Moscow has not achieved its strategic goals, despite colossal losses, and the West should only increase pressure and support for Kyiv. This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," UNN reports.

We must continue to put pressure on Russia and at the same time increase support for Ukraine. The only person standing in the way of peace is Putin.

— stated the Prime Minister of Great Britain.

Details

According to him, Russia has paid an extremely high price but has failed to break Ukraine.

You see only one percent of Ukraine's territory in a year, and for that, Russia has paid with over 500,000 lives. And that's it.

— Starmer noted.

He emphasized that Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on the enemy and reclaim territories.

At the same time, successful counter-offensives are underway, which have already led to significant losses for Russia and the return of some territory.

— said the British Prime Minister.

Recall

Great Britain announced its largest package of sanctions against Russia, introducing almost 300 new restrictions, four years after the full-scale invasion. The sanctions are aimed at reducing Russia's oil revenues, including "Transneft" and the "shadow fleet."

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
Martial law
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Keir Starmer
Great Britain
Ukraine