British PM asks US to protect future peacekeepers in Ukraine - FT

British PM asks US to protect future peacekeepers in Ukraine - FT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22482 views

Keir Starmer called on the United States to provide security support to European peacekeepers who will arrive in Ukraine. The British prime minister emphasized the importance of American support, despite Trump's previous statements.

A settlement in the Russian-Ukrainian war also depends on US military cover, the British prime minister said.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer calls on the US to provide security guarantees for Ukraine: the official called for security “support” for future European peacekeepers in Ukraine.

The British prime minister insists on this despite the fact that Trump had previously stated that he was “not going to give security guarantees that exceed very much.

Starmer will tell Trump in Washington that while the UK will play a key role in strengthening Europe's military capabilities, the US “support” is vital, the FT writes.

Recall

The President of Ukraine is planning to visit the United Statesand then immediately go to London. In the British capital, Keir Starmer is scheduled to meet with his European counterparts.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

