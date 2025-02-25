Trump calls the question of possible US involvement in Ukraine's reconstruction “strange”
Donald Trump responds to a question about US involvement in Ukraine's reconstruction by recalling the $350 billion already provided. Zelenskyy denies a debt of $500 billion, citing $100 billion in aid received.
President Donald Trump has called the question of US participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine "strange". He said this at a joint press conference with the President of France, reports UNN.
When asked if he would make contributions to rebuild Ukraine, Trump replied: "It's a little bit of a strange question, whether we're going to contribute to Ukraine on behalf of the United States. We have already provided 350 billion, which is a big contribution.
