Trump calls the question of possible US involvement in Ukraine's reconstruction “strange”

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 19838 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 39068 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 78049 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 46735 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110185 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 96598 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111966 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116596 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148864 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115120 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 89521 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 45674 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105437 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 57191 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 39148 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 78049 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 110185 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148864 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139801 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172299 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 15401 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 39148 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132639 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134527 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163005 views
Actual
Trump calls the question of possible US involvement in Ukraine's reconstruction “strange”

Trump calls the question of possible US involvement in Ukraine's reconstruction “strange”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36705 views

Donald Trump responds to a question about US involvement in Ukraine's reconstruction by recalling the $350 billion already provided. Zelenskyy denies a debt of $500 billion, citing $100 billion in aid received.

President Donald Trump has called the question of US participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine "strange". He said this at a joint press conference with the President of France, reports UNN.

Details

When asked if he would make contributions to rebuild Ukraine, Trump replied: "It's a little bit of a strange question, whether we're going to contribute to Ukraine on behalf of the United States. We have already provided 350 billion, which is a big contribution.

Addendum

President Donald Trump explained why the US needs a minerals deal with Ukraine and said that America has made progress on the agreement.

Trump explains why the US needs a minerals deal with Ukraine24.02.25, 22:31 • 28810 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had received $100 billion in aid from the United States, so Ukraine would not recognize the $500 billion debt.

Zelensky: Ukraine will not recognize $500 billion debt23.02.25, 17:22 • 27378 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
franceFrance
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising

Trump calls the question of possible US involvement in Ukraine's reconstruction “strange” | УНН