Trump calls the question of possible US involvement in Ukraine's reconstruction “strange”

President Donald Trump has called the question of US participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine "strange". He said this at a joint press conference with the President of France, reports UNN.

When asked if he would make contributions to rebuild Ukraine, Trump replied: "It's a little bit of a strange question, whether we're going to contribute to Ukraine on behalf of the United States. We have already provided 350 billion, which is a big contribution.

