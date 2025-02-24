Trump explains why the US needs a minerals deal with Ukraine

President Donald Trump explained why the United States needs a minerals deal with Ukraine and said that America has made progress on the agreement, reports UNN.

We spent more than 300 billion, and Europe spent about 100 billion. This is a big difference, and we have to balance it. The United States provided grants, while in Europe, economic aid was loans. European taxpayers will get it back, and American taxpayers deserve to get it back as well, because they deserve to get the massive funds we have sent. We need to think about how they allowed this to happen. That is why we need an agreement with Ukraine on critical minerals, on security - Trump said.

Trump said that there is progress on the deal.

I think it is happening, progress is being made. I was just informed that we are making progress in this - Trump says.

He also mentioned the talks between the American and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia and called them successful.

Our goal is to achieve a cessation of hostilities, a ceasefire as soon as possible - Trump said.

In addition, Trump said that French President Emmanuel Macron agrees with him that the need for peace should fall on Europe as well, not just the United States.

Europe has an important role to play in ensuring the security of Ukraine and Europe. They want to provide security assurances, this is a big step that will happen in the coming weeks - Trump says.

Ukraine war could end 'within weeks' - Trump

Addendum

Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat Ukraine has received $100 billion in aid from the United States, so Ukraine will not recognize the $500 billion debt.

Trump saidhe may meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to sign a minerals deal this week or next week.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna reported today, February 24, that the Ukrainian and US teams are in the final stages of negotiations on the minerals agreement, with most of the key details agreed upon.