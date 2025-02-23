Zelensky: Ukraine will not recognize $500 billion debt

Ukraine has received $100 billion in aid from the United States, so Ukraine will not recognize the $500 billion debt. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the "Ukraine. Year 2025", a correspondent of UNN reports.

Nevertheless, $100 billion in aid from the United States, not $500 billion, not $350 billion, not $250 billion, not $700 billion. Ukraine received 100 billion dollars and the cost of this war is 320 billion dollars (...). I know that we had 100 and this is a fact. I am not going to recognize 550, no matter what anyone says. With all due respect to my partners, I am standing firm because this is the truth. To be honest, I'm not ready to recognize even 100 billion, because we should not recognize grants as debts. I negotiated with Biden, I negotiated with the US Congress, and I supported grants. A grant is not a debt. Maybe you don't like it and it's unfair, but this is the deal that we had before. So the question is not about the figure, the question is that we do not recognize this debt - Zelensky said.

"Can't divide 50 by 50": President explains refusal of first deal with US

He emphasized that the agreement stated that Ukraine had to return 2 dollars of aid from the US for every dollar.

I will not sign something that will be paid to 10 generations of Ukrainians: Zelensky on the agreement with the US

Previously

Today, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko are leaving for the next round of talks with their American partners.

US makes tougher demands in revised agreement with Ukraine: media reveal details