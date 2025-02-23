"Can't divide 50 by 50": President explains refusal of first deal with US

The first agreement proposed by the United States, which provided for a "50-50" distribution, did not meet the interests of Ukraine and did not contain the necessary security guarantees. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025", reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details

"We received the first agreement, in which there were no security guarantees. And there is no scandal here, it just does not meet the request. That is, the question of "let's divide everything 50-50", approximately so the first agreement looked like, I said that I will not go for it and will not let the ministers sign it," Zelenskyy noted.

"There were meetings with the Minister of Finance, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, there were many different meetings, it is impossible just like that. We cannot just divide 50-50 without understanding what awaits us ahead. Even if the question was "let's divide all 50-50 what is occupied, we will help you restore, let's divide" - this is a substantive conversation. I don't know about those percentages but it's clear that you're giving," the President added.

