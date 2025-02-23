ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"Can't divide 50 by 50": President explains refusal of first deal with US

"Can't divide 50 by 50": President explains refusal of first deal with US

Kyiv  •  UNN

The President of Ukraine refused the first agreement with the USA due to the lack of security guarantees. Zelenskyy explained that the "50-50" distribution proposal did not correspond to Ukraine's interests.

The first agreement proposed by the United States, which provided for a "50-50" distribution, did not meet the interests of Ukraine and did not contain the necessary security guarantees. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025", reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details

"We received the first agreement, in which there were no security guarantees. And there is no scandal here, it just does not meet the request. That is, the question of "let's divide everything 50-50", approximately so the first agreement looked like, I said that I will not go for it and will not let the ministers sign it," Zelenskyy noted.

"There were meetings with the Minister of Finance, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, there were many different meetings, it is impossible just like that. We cannot just divide 50-50 without understanding what awaits us ahead. Even if the question was "let's divide all 50-50 what is occupied, we will help you restore, let's divide" - this is a substantive conversation. I don't know about those percentages but it's clear that you're giving," the President added.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

